IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav took 15 wickets in 11 matches in World Cup 2023, but went wicketless in the final. Photograph: BCCI

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted that the pain of the World Cup final defeat against Australia is taking time to heal.

Kuldeep, who took 15 wickets in 11 matches in World Cup 2023, said the Indian team is determined to work harder in the future.



'Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we're determined to work harder for the next opportunity,' the left-arm spinner posted on Instagram.



'Thanks to our dedicated support staff, we were fully prepared for every opponent, and their commitment reassured us as players.



'The love from fans at each of the 9 venues touched our hearts and motivated us to exceed our limits. We're grateful to passionate fans worldwide and in every Indian Household for their support.



'While the pain of defeat lingers, we must move forward; life continues, and healing takes time.



'The Cup was beautiful, but it seems God had other plans. Navigating this moment, it's time to switch off and recharge. Dealing with this setback is tough, but we hold onto faith, believing in the journey ahead.'