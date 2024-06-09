News
7 former CMs join Modi's council of ministers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 09, 2024 21:02 IST
Seven former chief ministers, including Narendra Modi, are part of the new council of ministers sworn in on Sunday.

The other six former chief ministers are Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), H D Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Bihar).

 

While five of these former chief ministers are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kumaraswamy and Manjhi represent two of the BJP's allies -- Janata Dal-Secular and Hindustani Awam Morcha, respectively.

Modi, along with his council of ministers, took the oath as the new coalition government was formed after two full tenures during which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
