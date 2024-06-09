News
Rediff.com  » News » Meet Ram Mohan Naidu, the youngest-ever Cabinet minister!

Source: PTI
June 09, 2024 20:50 IST
From a promising young leader to the 'youngest-ever central cabinet minister', Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu's journey exemplifies a blend of loyalty to his party, the Telugu Desam Party and unflinching commitment to public service.

He was sworn in as a cabinet minister in the new cabinet of NDA on Sunday. At a young age of 37, K Ram Mohan Naidu who took oath as a cabinet minister on Sunday is an MP from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency.

 

He is the son of late TDP leader K Yerran Naidu, former Union minister in the United front government in 1996, who died in an accident more than a decade ago. Ram Mohan Naidu first entered the Parliament in 2014 from Srikakulam and repeated this feat for the third time in 2024 from the same constituency.

In the 2024 election, he defeated YSRCP's P Tilak with a majority of over 3.2 lakh votes.

Ram Mohan Naidu did his schooling in Delhi Public School, and studied engineering from Purdue University USA, followed by a postgraduate degree in MBA from Long Island.

Initially drawn to a career in Singapore, fate led him back to his roots after the tragic demise of his father in a car accident in 2012 which propelled him into the realm of politics.

At the age of 26, he contested and won as the Lok Sabha MP from Srikakulam in 2014, making waves as the second youngest MP in the 16th Lok Sabha. He was part of several parliamentary committees over the past decade

Acknowledging his outstanding contributions, he was honoured with the Sansad Ratna Award in 2020 for his performance as an MP. Ram Mohan Naidu's hobbies include photography, which he pursued seriously during his college days. He is also an avid sports enthusiast, with fondness for basketball and cricket.

Source: PTI
 
