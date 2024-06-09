Modi govt 3.0: Who is in, who is out

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to give a message of continuity in his new term by inducting most key faces of his outgoing government in the Council of Ministers to be sworn on Sunday evening.
Over 65 Union ministers are likely to take oath, going by the visual of the meeting Modi held with his likely council of ministers.
Here's a list of those who have been inducted and those who are likely to be dropped.
FAMILIAR FACES RETAINED
Amit Shah
The Union home minister in the previous government and Modi's most trusted lieutenant will retain his portfolio in all likelihood. Shah won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat for a second time by over 7.4 lakh votes.
Rajnath Singh
Like Shah, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader is also set to retain his defence portfolio. Singh has been a part of the previous two Modi governments too, serving as the Union home minister from 2014 to 2019.
Nirmala Sitharaman
Although the Union finance minister refused her party's offer to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, saying she did not have the 'kind of funds' required to launch a poll campaign, she is most likely to retain her portfolio in the new government as well.
S Jaishankar
The first career diplomat to hold the portfolio of external affairs is also most likely to be retained. He is currently serving his second term as MP in the Rajya Sabha.
Piyush Goyal
It's his first stint as a Lok Sabha MP. So far, Goyal had been a member of the Rajya Sabha and has handled multiple portfolios, including finance, railways, coal, corporate affairs, commerce and industry, and textiles.
Dharmendra Pradhan
He is also tipped to be the chief minister of Odisha, heading the first Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. Although, his name is included among the key probables to be retained in the central council of ministers.
Other leaders of BJP who are likely to be retained in the Union council of ministers are: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh.
NEW FACES LIKELY TO JOIN THE GOVERNMENT
Manohar Lal Khattar
Former Haryana chief minister who won his first-term in the Lok Sabha from Karnal.
C R Paatil
The incumbent chief of Gujarat BJP has been an MP since 2009. However, this is the first time he is likely to join the Union government.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister won the Vidisha seat again. He represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 2004, before becoming CM.
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Telangana BJP president won his Karimnagar seat a second time in these elections.
Ravneet Singh Bittu
Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, had lost the Lok Sabha election but is likely to be inducted due to his profile as the BJP continues its bid to deepen its footprint in Punjab.
Jitin Prasada
The BJP's Brahmin face in Uttar Pradesh, who replaces Varun Gandhi as the MP from Pilibhit.
Raksha Khadse
The daughter-in-law of Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse. She won the Raver Lok Sabha seat for a third time on a BJP ticket.
ALLIES LIKELY TO BE INCLUDED
Ram Mohan Naidu- Telugu Desam Party
Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani- Telugu Desam Party
Lalan Singh- Janata Dal-United
Ram Nath Thakur - Janata Dal-United
Prataprao Jadhav- Shiv Sena
Chirag Paswan - Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas
Jitan Ram Manjhi - Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular
H D Kumaraswamy - Janata Dal-Secular
Jayant Chaudhary - Rashtriya Lok Dal
Ramdas Athawale - Republican Party of India-Athawale
Anupriya Patel- Apna Dal-Sonelal
THOSE WHO ARE DROPPED
Anurag Thakur
The outgoing information and broadcasting minister who won from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur constituency again. He was not among the leaders invited to meet Modi. The PM-designate customarily meets new ministers ahead of their swearing-in ceremony.
Smriti Irani
She suffered a big defeat in Amethi at the hands of first-timer Kishori Lal Sharma.
Parshottam Rupala
He won his seat, but his remarks on Rajput community during the polls had triggered a massive row. He is also unlikely to find a place in the new government.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The sitting Union minister lost to Shashi Tharoor in a close contest.