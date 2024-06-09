Modi govt 3.0: Who is in, who is out

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to give a message of continuity in his new term by inducting most key faces of his outgoing government in the Council of Ministers to be sworn on Sunday evening.

Over 65 Union ministers are likely to take oath, going by the visual of the meeting Modi held with his likely council of ministers.

Here's a list of those who have been inducted and those who are likely to be dropped.

IMAGE: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi addresses a meeting with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders before the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union Council of Ministers, at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

FAMILIAR FACES RETAINED

Amit Shah

The Union home minister in the previous government and Modi's most trusted lieutenant will retain his portfolio in all likelihood. Shah won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat for a second time by over 7.4 lakh votes.

Rajnath Singh

Like Shah, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader is also set to retain his defence portfolio. Singh has been a part of the previous two Modi governments too, serving as the Union home minister from 2014 to 2019.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Although the Union finance minister refused her party's offer to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, saying she did not have the 'kind of funds' required to launch a poll campaign, she is most likely to retain her portfolio in the new government as well.

S Jaishankar

The first career diplomat to hold the portfolio of external affairs is also most likely to be retained. He is currently serving his second term as MP in the Rajya Sabha.

Piyush Goyal

It's his first stint as a Lok Sabha MP. So far, Goyal had been a member of the Rajya Sabha and has handled multiple portfolios, including finance, railways, coal, corporate affairs, commerce and industry, and textiles.

Dharmendra Pradhan

He is also tipped to be the chief minister of Odisha, heading the first Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. Although, his name is included among the key probables to be retained in the central council of ministers.

Other leaders of BJP who are likely to be retained in the Union council of ministers are: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh.

NEW FACES LIKELY TO JOIN THE GOVERNMENT



Manohar Lal Khattar

Former Haryana chief minister who won his first-term in the Lok Sabha from Karnal.

C R Paatil

The incumbent chief of Gujarat BJP has been an MP since 2009. However, this is the first time he is likely to join the Union government.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister won the Vidisha seat again. He represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 2004, before becoming CM.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP president won his Karimnagar seat a second time in these elections.

Ravneet Singh Bittu

Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, had lost the Lok Sabha election but is likely to be inducted due to his profile as the BJP continues its bid to deepen its footprint in Punjab.

Jitin Prasada

The BJP's Brahmin face in Uttar Pradesh, who replaces Varun Gandhi as the MP from Pilibhit.

Raksha Khadse

The daughter-in-law of Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse. She won the Raver Lok Sabha seat for a third time on a BJP ticket.

ALLIES LIKELY TO BE INCLUDED

Ram Mohan Naidu- Telugu Desam Party

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani- Telugu Desam Party

Lalan Singh- Janata Dal-United

Ram Nath Thakur - Janata Dal-United

Prataprao Jadhav- Shiv Sena

Chirag Paswan - Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas

Jitan Ram Manjhi - Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular

H D Kumaraswamy - Janata Dal-Secular

Jayant Chaudhary - Rashtriya Lok Dal

Ramdas Athawale - Republican Party of India-Athawale

Anupriya Patel- Apna Dal-Sonelal

THOSE WHO ARE DROPPED

Anurag Thakur

The outgoing information and broadcasting minister who won from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur constituency again. He was not among the leaders invited to meet Modi. The PM-designate customarily meets new ministers ahead of their swearing-in ceremony.

Smriti Irani

She suffered a big defeat in Amethi at the hands of first-timer Kishori Lal Sharma.

Parshottam Rupala

He won his seat, but his remarks on Rajput community during the polls had triggered a massive row. He is also unlikely to find a place in the new government.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The sitting Union minister lost to Shashi Tharoor in a close contest.