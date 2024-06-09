News
What Modi wore for his 3rd swearing-in ceremony as PM

What Modi wore for his 3rd swearing-in ceremony as PM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 09, 2024 20:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a white kurta and churidar with a blue chequered jacket as he took oath for the consecutive third time on Sunday.

IMAGE: BJP leader Narendra Modi takes oath as the prime minister of India for the third consecutive term during a swearing-in ceremony, in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi paired his dress with black shoes for the swearing-in ceremony at the forecourts of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

When he took oath as the prime minister for the first time in 2014, Modi had worn a cream linen kurta-pyjama with a beige golden jacket.

 

For his 2019 swearing-in ceremony, the prime minister had chosen a similar dress paired with a beige jacket.

Kurtas and bandhgala jackets are Modi's popular choice on important occasions.

He is also known for sporting flamboyant and colourful turbans during Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.

Modi chose a multi-coloured 'bandhani' print safa for his Republic Day look in January this year.

He is the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third consecutive term.

Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah also took oath as the cabinet ministers, while party president J P Nadda returned to the cabinet after five years, indicating the prime minister's focus on continuity and experience in his third term.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
