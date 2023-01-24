News
Rediff.com  » News » 6000 security personnel deployed in Delhi for R Day

6000 security personnel deployed in Delhi for R Day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 24, 2023 23:24 IST
The Delhi police has stepped up anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling in the national capital ahead of Republic Day to thwart any untoward incidents, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Police personnel check the commuters before allowing them to proceed further following a road closure at ITO for Republic Day parade rehearsals, in New Delhi, January 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Around 6,000 security personnel will be deployed and a total of 24 help desks will be set up in the New Delhi district for those who attend Republic Day celebrations, the police said.

 

Anti-sabotage checks are being conducted in markets, high footfall areas and other prominent places by the Bomb Disposal Team along with dog squads, the police said.

The police are also checking hotels and lodges as well as sensitising the staff there to inform police immediately about any suspicious person or activity, they said.

All assistant commissioner of police and station house officers have been holding meetings with members of the Residents Welfare Association and Market Welfare Associations and briefing them about security measures for Republic Day, the police said.

The Delhi police has also been creating awareness on social media and asking people to alert them about any suspicious person, activity or article, they said.

Tenant and servant verifications are also being done, police said, adding that surprise checks are being conducted at hotels, guest houses and 'dharamshalas', police said.

Several districts have also conducted mock drills to check their preparedness for anti-terror measures, police said.

According to officials, anti-terror measures have been intensified in coordination with other security agencies since Delhi has always been a target for terrorists or anti-social elements.

This year, extra pickets have been deployed on bordering areas to ensure mischievous elements do not gain entry into the national capital, officials said.

Besides the internal meetings of the Delhi Police, inter-state coordination meetings are also being held to ensure there are no lapse of security, they said, adding that checking have been intensified at malls, markets, railway and metro stations and bus terminals.

Around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to take part in Republic Day celebrations, police said.

This year, entry would be based on QR code given on the pass. No person without a valid pass or ticket would be allowed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said.

More than 150 CCTV cameras have been placed and some of them also have facial recognition system, the DCP said.

The police said an NSG and DRDO's anti-drone team will also be deputed.

Security personnel will be deployed on high-rise building in central Delhi and establishments will be sealed on January 25 like every year after anti-sabotage checks, they said, adding that the security personnel are equipped to deal with any kind of threats.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
