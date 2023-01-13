News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 held in Delhi over suspected terror links ahead of R-Day, arms recovered

2 held in Delhi over suspected terror links ahead of R-Day, arms recovered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 13, 2023 00:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi police special cell on Thursday arrested two persons over their suspected links with terror organisations and involvement in heinous crimes, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga (29), a resident of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Naushad (56), a resident of Jahangirpuri in Delhi, they said.

Three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from them, the police said.

 

Jagga is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, they said.

A few other suspects allegedly having links with Khalisthani terrorist are being quizzed.

They were picked up from northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the police said.

Naushad had been associated with terror outfit 'Harkat ul-Ansar'.

He has been a life convict in two cases of murder and has also undergone 10 years sentence in an Explosive Act case, Delhi police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

However, it was not immediately known in what circumstances he was outside jail.

Jagjit is a member of the notorious 'Bambiha' gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, police said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain their suspected involvement in other cases, police added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi cops to intensify night vigil over terror threat
Delhi cops to intensify night vigil over terror threat
Pak terrorist, living in India for over 10 yrs, held
Pak terrorist, living in India for over 10 yrs, held
'This looks more like a terror attack'
'This looks more like a terror attack'
Former JD-U chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
Former JD-U chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
Messi shortlisted for FIFA Best Men's Player award
Messi shortlisted for FIFA Best Men's Player award
India aware of Spain threat ahead of WC opener
India aware of Spain threat ahead of WC opener
On min calling Ramcharitmanas hateful, Nitish says...
On min calling Ramcharitmanas hateful, Nitish says...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Canada-based terrorist, 4 sharpshooters held in Delhi

Canada-based terrorist, 4 sharpshooters held in Delhi

Tight security in Delhi after terror attack alert

Tight security in Delhi after terror attack alert

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances