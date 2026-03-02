Kerala Woman Pushed from Train Recovering After Hospital Discharge

After a miraculous recovery, a 20-year-old Kerala woman, Sreekutty, who was pushed from a moving train by a drunken man, has been discharged from the hospital, marking a significant milestone in her journey to regain her health and independence.

A 20-year-old woman who was pushed out of a moving train by a drunken man near Varkala was discharged from a private hospital here on Monday, three months after the incident, officials said.

In a statement, Amrita Hospital said Sreekutty, a native of Palode, had suffered a severe brain injury and was unconscious with serious breathing difficulties when she was admitted.

She had also sustained an injury to her left shoulder, the hospital authorities said.

After initial treatment at Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, she was shifted to Amrita Hospital, where a tracheostomy was performed to assist her breathing and a feeding tube was inserted, the statement said.

Sreekutty's Neuro-Rehabilitation Journey

As part of a structured neuro-rehabilitation programme, she underwent oxygen therapy, breathing exercises, swallow therapy to help her eat independently, cognitive stimulation therapies to restore memory and thinking abilities, and graded training to gradually regain mobility, hospital authorities said.

"Coordinated efforts by specialists from ENT, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Neurology, Endocrinology and Gastroenterology helped bring her back to life. Sreekutty has now regained the ability to eat on her own, walk and speak - something she and her family consider nothing short of a miracle," the statement said.

Family Seeks Further Support

Priyadarshini, Sreekutty's mother, told reporters that her daughter still requires assistance to walk and will undergo Ayurvedic treatment in Malappuram to improve her mobility.

"Before being brought to the hospital, she could open only one eye and was completely bedridden without any response. Now she can walk with support and opens both eyes. However, there are some neuro-related issues, and for surgery on her shoulder, we will return to the hospital," Priyadarshini said.

The mother said the family would file an application before the court seeking compensation and would also seek government assistance.

"We had earlier expected government support. There was some assistance initially, but it faded as the matter lost public attention," she said.

Details of the Incident

On November 2, Sreekutty and a friend were travelling in the unreserved coach of the Kerala Express when she was allegedly pushed out near Varkala.

Police arrested Suresh Kumar (50) of Panachamoodu, who was allegedly drunk and angered after the victim refused to move away from the doorway.

Police filed a chargesheet in the case in January.