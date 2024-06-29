News
Rediff.com  » News » 5 soldiers killed during tank exercise near LAC in Ladakh

5 soldiers killed during tank exercise near LAC in Ladakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 29, 2024 12:56 IST
Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, drowned when their T-72 tank sank due to flash floods in the Shyok river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh early Saturday, officials said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the unfortunate accident.

The incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 km from Leh, during an exercise at around 1 am, the officials said.

“On 28 June, 2024 night, while de-inducting from a military training activity, an Army tank got stuck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level.

 

“Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives. Indian Army regrets loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway,” a Leh-based Army PRO said in a statement.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Singh condoled the loss of lives.

“Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh,” he said.

“We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief,” he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
