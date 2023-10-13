News
Rediff.com  » News » Did The Chinese Lay Mines In Ladakh?

Did The Chinese Lay Mines In Ladakh?

By REDIFF NEWS
October 13, 2023 15:50 IST
Leh District Magistrate Santosh Sukhadeve posted this photo on his X account thanking the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps for successfully destroying 175 landmines in the villages of Phobrang, Yourgo and Lukung in Leh on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Ladakh

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

 

Ladakh

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, in collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, established the first-ever BSNL base transceiver station on the world's highest battlefield, the Siachen Glacier.

Ladakh

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Ladakh

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com 

REDIFF NEWS
 
India, China to maintain military, diplomatic talks

India, China to maintain military, diplomatic talks

'Chinese are in the game of ambitions'

'Chinese are in the game of ambitions'

