Did The Chinese Lay Mines In Ladakh?

Leh District Magistrate Santosh Sukhadeve posted this photo on his X account thanking the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps for successfully destroying 175 landmines in the villages of Phobrang, Yourgo and Lukung in Leh on Thursday, October 12, 2023.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army, in collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, established the first-ever BSNL base transceiver station on the world's highest battlefield, the Siachen Glacier.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com