Did The Chinese Lay Mines In Ladakh?

Leh District Magistrate Santosh Sukhadeve posted this photo on his X account thanking the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps for successfully destroying 175 landmines in the villages of Phobrang, Yourgo and Lukung in Leh on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, in collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, established the first-ever BSNL base transceiver station on the world's highest battlefield, the Siachen Glacier.

