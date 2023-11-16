News
452 Graduates In MP Polls

452 Graduates In MP Polls

By REDIFF NEWS
November 16, 2023 13:12 IST
IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses an election meeting for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in Datia, November 15, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (Phase II) go to the polls on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Voters will vote for 230 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and 70 MLAs in Chhattisgarh.

2,534 candidates will contest the elecion in Madhya Pradesh while 958 candidates will take part in the Chhattisgarh polls.

Madhya Pradesh: Candidates Profile

The data from Associated for Democratic Reforms show 265 candidates belong to the 25-30 year age group.

Two candidates belong to the 81-85 year age group.

452 candidates are graduates while 406 candidates are post graduates.

Chhattisgarh: Candidates Profile

The data from Associated for Democratic Reforms show 101 candidates belong to the 25-30 year age group.

A single candidate belongs to the 81-90 year age group.

When it comes to educational qualifications, the highest number of candidates (224) are only 12th Pass.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
