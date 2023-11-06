News
The 2023 Chhattisgarh Election Sentimeter

The 2023 Chhattisgarh Election Sentimeter

By Rediff Labs
November 06, 2023 17:23 IST
The first phase of polls in 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on Tuesday, November 07, 2023.

The second phase of elections will be held on November 17.

Below is the sentiment meter for Chhattisgarh, created by Rediff Labs.

 

A mathematical model is used to calculate how seat distribution will be altered as sentiment/percentage of votes towards a contesting political party changes.

Based on the change, each constituency is marked with the winning party.

A swing represents that the victory margin is close to the runner-up.

Move the pointer on the sentiment meter (depending on who you think will get more votes) towards the political parties to see how the outcome is likely to change.

Rediff Labs
 
