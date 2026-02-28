Five Kittens Die in Thane, Poisoning Suspected

A tragic incident in Thane, India, has led to the death of five kittens due to suspected poisoning, prompting a police investigation into animal cruelty.

Key Points Five kittens died at a housing complex in Thane, India, due to suspected poisoning.

A police case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The incident occurred at Viraj Tower Society in the Laxminarayan Residency.

Police are investigating all possible angles, including food contamination.

Three surviving kittens have been hospitalized for treatment.

Five kittens died at a housing complex in Thane allegedly due to poisoned food, following which a case was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, a police official said on Saturday.

As per complainant Narayan Kisan Poupani (44), a resident of Viraj Tower Society at Laxminarayan Residency in Pokhran Road No 1 area, the deaths took place between February 24 and 26, the Vartaknagar police station official said.

"Eight kittens were allegedly given food laced with poison by some unknown person at Viraj Tower Society. Five kittens died, and the remaining three have been hospitalised," he said quoting contents from the complaint.

Investigation into Kitten Deaths

No arrest has been made in the case, and further probe into all angles, including possible food contamination, is underway, the official added.