HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Five Kittens Die in Thane, Poisoning Suspected

Five Kittens Die in Thane, Poisoning Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2026 23:00 IST

x

A tragic incident in Thane, India, has led to the death of five kittens due to suspected poisoning, prompting a police investigation into animal cruelty.

Key Points

  • Five kittens died at a housing complex in Thane, India, due to suspected poisoning.
  • A police case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
  • The incident occurred at Viraj Tower Society in the Laxminarayan Residency.
  • Police are investigating all possible angles, including food contamination.
  • Three surviving kittens have been hospitalized for treatment.

Five kittens died at a housing complex in Thane allegedly due to poisoned food, following which a case was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, a police official said on Saturday.

As per complainant Narayan Kisan Poupani (44), a resident of Viraj Tower Society at Laxminarayan Residency in Pokhran Road No 1 area, the deaths took place between February 24 and 26, the Vartaknagar police station official said.

 

"Eight kittens were allegedly given food laced with poison by some unknown person at Viraj Tower Society. Five kittens died, and the remaining three have been hospitalised," he said quoting contents from the complaint.

Investigation into Kitten Deaths

No arrest has been made in the case, and further probe into all angles, including possible food contamination, is underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

wildLife

RELATED STORIES

2 sisters die hours before wedding, suspicion prompts cops to halt funeral
2 sisters die hours before wedding, suspicion prompts cops to halt funeral
Five Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Man in Odisha's Jajpur
Five Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Man in Odisha's Jajpur
Woman Commits Suicide After Failing Police Exams
Woman, Daughter Die in Suspected Suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri
Woman, Daughter Die in Suspected Suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri
Delhi double murder: Woman, daughter found stuffed in bed box; kin at large
Delhi double murder: Woman, daughter found stuffed in bed box; kin at large

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid US-Israel and Iran conflict0:43

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid...

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai1:03

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO