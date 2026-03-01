Police Reopen 2005 Double Murder Case Linked to Gangster

A fresh investigation has been ordered into the 2005 double murder case in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, involving a notorious gangster, promising renewed efforts to bring justice to the victims.

Police have ordered a fresh probe into a 2005 double murder case in which a listed gangster and five others were named as accused, officials said on Sunday.

The case relates to the killing of a couple, Kaushal (56) and his wife Krishna Devi (50, in Naviganj village of Bewar area on August 6, 2005.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh said listed gangster Anupam Dubey, who has around 60 criminal cases registered against him, along with his brother Dabban alias Anurag Dubey and four associates, allegedly fired multiple rounds at their uncle Kaushal and aunt Krishna Devi, killing them on the spot.

The couple's daughter, Radhika Dubey, lodged an FIR at Bewar police station the same night, naming the six accused.

The probe was initially conducted by the Bewar police and later transferred to the Etah Crime Branch by the then deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of the Agra Range on the complainant's request.

The crime branch filed a closure report citing a lack of evidence before the court of the chief judicial magistrate on February 5, 2006, which was accepted on April 4, 2006.

In August 2025, the complainant moved an application before Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganesh Prasad Saha seeking reinvestigation of the case. Acting on the plea, the SP directed the Bewar police station to conduct a fresh probe, Singh said.

Inspector Anil Kumar Singh said documents related to the earlier investigation are being collected from the court, and evidence will be gathered afresh.

Police said Dubey is currently lodged in Mathura jail and is serving a life sentence in connection with the murder of Naviganj police outpost in-charge Ram Niwas Yadav in the 1990s.