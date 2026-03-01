Modi convenes CCS meeting tonight amid tension after Iran attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a crucial Cabinet Committee of Security meeting to address escalating global tensions following the recent attack on Iran and the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The meeting is prompted by the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US and Israeli operation.

Iran retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, US military installations, and Dubai, causing widespread disruption.

Hundreds of Indians are stranded in Dubai and other airports due to flight disruptions caused by the military escalation in West Asia.

Protests erupted in Pakistan, resulting in casualties as demonstrators clashed with police near the US Consulate in Karachi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security in Delhi on Sunday night, government sources said.

The meeting is believed to have been convened in the wake of the prevailing global situation following the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The prime minister will chair a meeting of the CCS on returning to Delhi tonight from his two-day tour of the states. He is expected to land here at around 9.30 pm," a source said.

Modi had visited Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the two-day tour.

The CCS is the highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters of the country.

The prime minister heads the CCS while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are its members.

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in a major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States. Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency announced the 86-year-old's death early Sunday.

The announcements came after a joint US and Israeli aerial bombardment from Saturday that targeted Iranian military and governmental sites.

US President Donald Trump said it gave the Iranians their greatest chance to take back their country.

Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing was to continue through the week or as long as necessary.

Iran responded to the assault by firing drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations around the Gulf, and also at the global business hub of Dubai.

On Sunday, mourners belonging to the Shia community took to the streets in various parts of India to express outrage and grief over the killing of Khamenei.

With flight services disrupted due to the military escalation in West Asia, hundreds of Indians are stranded in Dubai and other key hub airports, with many of them taking to social media to appeal to the Indian government for assistance.

In Pakistan, at least 10 people were killed and several were injured on Sunday after clashes broke out between police and protesters as they tried to storm the gates of the US Consulate in Pakistan's port city of Karachi.