News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3 constables among 5 policemen suspended for negligence in Atiq killing

3 constables among 5 policemen suspended for negligence in Atiq killing

Source: PTI
April 19, 2023 15:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Five police personnel were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in connection with the killing of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, a senior officer said in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables.

 

Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when police personnel were escorting them to a hospital in the Shahganj police station area in Prayagraj for a checkup.

The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews.

The senior police officer said the five personnel were suspended after a special investigation team (SIT) charged them with negligence in discharging their duties.

Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma had constituted the three-member SIT headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Chandra to probe the killings. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NHRC issues notice to UP police over Atiq killing
NHRC issues notice to UP police over Atiq killing
Atiq's in-case-of-death letter mailed to CJI, Yogi
Atiq's in-case-of-death letter mailed to CJI, Yogi
SC to hear plea on probe into Atiq killing on April 24
SC to hear plea on probe into Atiq killing on April 24
BJP fuelling speculation on Ajit Pawar, claims NCP
BJP fuelling speculation on Ajit Pawar, claims NCP
India overtakes China, becomes most populous nation
India overtakes China, becomes most populous nation
3 held for banner portraying Atiq, brother as 'martyrs'
3 held for banner portraying Atiq, brother as 'martyrs'
Same sex marriage petitioners urge SC to use its power
Same sex marriage petitioners urge SC to use its power
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Atiq's murder could have been remote-controlled'

'Atiq's murder could have been remote-controlled'

Atiq murder: Police to seek remand of 3 assailants

Atiq murder: Police to seek remand of 3 assailants

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances