News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Atiq murder: Police to seek remand of 3 assailants

Atiq murder: Police to seek remand of 3 assailants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 18, 2023 23:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A senior Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) official on Tuesday said police will seek remand of the three assailants who shot dead gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, and added all the questions regarding the killing will be answered.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard outside a court where three assailants who shot dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were produced in a court, in Prayagraj, on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

"The murder of Atiq-Ashraf was committed in front of the media. The three shooters are under arrest. We will take them in police remand and all the questions regarding the killing will be answered," DIG, STF, Anand Dev Tiwari told reporters.

 

He said whether there was a syndicate, persons or those having enmity with them, from where they got the arms -- all these questions and the real motive behind the killing will be answered when the three will be taken on remand by the police.

Ahmad, 60, and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a check-up.

The three assailants -- Mohit alias Sunny, 23, of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari, 22, of Banda and Arun Maurya, 18, of Kasganj -- are presently in Pratapgarh jail.

When asked about the Umesh Pal murder case accused Ahmad's wife Shaista Praveen and Guddu Muslim, who are absconding, the officer said that they will be arrested soon.

"We have limitations but they have a number of means to evade arrest. As far as Guddu Muslim is concerned he is known as Guddu 'bombaaz' and is expert in evading arrest while Praveen remains as 'pardanashin' (in veil). But we will be arresting them soon," Tiwari said.

Apart from Ahmad and Ashraf, four others named in the Umesh Pal murder case first information report (FIR) -- Asad, Arbaaz, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman and Ghulam -- have also been killed.

Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, in which Ahmad was also an accused.

The FIR in the Umesh Pal murder case was lodged under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), and under the Explosive Substances Act by his wife Jaya Pal on February 25.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Atiq's in-case-of-death letter mailed to CJI, Yogi
Atiq's in-case-of-death letter mailed to CJI, Yogi
SC to hear plea on probe into Atiq killing on April 24
SC to hear plea on probe into Atiq killing on April 24
Atiq killers wanted fame, sure of 'getting benefits'
Atiq killers wanted fame, sure of 'getting benefits'
Same-sex marriage: We are in charge, SC tells govt
Same-sex marriage: We are in charge, SC tells govt
Rohit Sharma crosses 6000-run mark in IPL
Rohit Sharma crosses 6000-run mark in IPL
Rajasthan minister booked for 'abetting' suicide
Rajasthan minister booked for 'abetting' suicide
Court reserves verdict on Sisodia's bail plea
Court reserves verdict on Sisodia's bail plea
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

NHRC issues notice to UP police over Atiq killing

NHRC issues notice to UP police over Atiq killing

Crude bomb thrown near Prayagraj home of Atiq's lawyer

Crude bomb thrown near Prayagraj home of Atiq's lawyer

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances