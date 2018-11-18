Grenade attack in Amritsar, 3 killed

November 18, 2018 14:13 IST

Three persons were killed and several others injured in a grenade attack on a religious congregation in Amritsar on Sunday, police said.

The grenade was lobbed by bike-borne persons at a religious congregation of 'Nirankaris' which was being held at Adhiwala village in Amritsar, according to eyewitness accounts.

"A grenade has been lobbed and 5-10 persons have been injured in the incident," a senior Punjab police official, who visited the incident spot, told reporters.

Three persons were killed in the incident, the official said.

However, Inspector General (Border), Surinder Pal Singh Parmar said, "Out of 250 people who were present in the religious congregation, three dead and 15-20 injured. As per initial reports, two people had come over here who knocked a grenade here."

Punjab was on alert following an input claiming that 'a group of six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were reportedly in the state, possibly in Ferozepur area'.

The state was put on alert after four persons snatched a SUV from its driver at gunpoint near Madhopur in Pathankot district last week.

"My condolences are with families of those who lost lives in this incident. It is an attempt to disturb peace in Punjab.

"I believe all the security agencies should stay alert and coordinate with each other to maintain peace," Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said.

With inputs and photograph from ANI.