CPI(M) Men Get 5 Years for Attack on BJP Worker

CPI(M) Men Get 5 Years for Attack on BJP Worker

February 28, 2026 23:06 IST

In Kerala, two CPI(M) activists have been sentenced to five years in jail for the attempted murder of a BJP worker, highlighting ongoing political tensions and violence in the region.

Key Points

  • Two CPI(M) activists were sentenced to five years in jail for the attempted murder of a BJP worker in Thaneermukkom, Kerala.
  • The attack occurred in 2018 when the activists broke the rakhi tied on the BJP worker's hand and assaulted him.
  • The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,500 on each of the accused in addition to the jail sentence.
  • The prosecution presented 19 witnesses, 29 documents, and eight material objects as evidence during the trial.

A court on Saturday sentenced two CPI(M) activists to five years' rigorous imprisonment for attempt to murder a BJP worker at Thaneermukkom here 2018.

Alappuzha Additional District and Sessions Judge Suhaib M sentenced Akhil (32) and Vishnu (30), both natives of Thanneermukkom, in connection with the attack on Baburaj on August 25, 2018.

 

Though the court awarded a total sentence of 10 years and 15 days under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,500 each on the accused.

Details of the Attack

According to the prosecution, the accused, who were active CPI(M) workers, allegedly broke the rakhi tied on Baburaj's hand near Kundavalavu Junction on the Thanneermukkom-Cherthala Road.

When Baburaj questioned their action, he was allegedly attacked with a granite stone on his head.

The accused were arrested the following day.

Evidence Presented in Court

During the trial, 19 witnesses were examined, and 29 documents and eight material objects were marked as evidence.

