Dhoni Faces Notice Over Alleged Misuse of Residential Plot

MS Dhoni is under scrutiny as the Jharkhand State Housing Board issues a notice alleging the misuse of a residential plot for commercial activities in Ranchi, potentially leading to cancellation of the property allotment.

Key Points Jharkhand State Housing Board issued a notice to MS Dhoni regarding alleged misuse of a residential plot.

The plot, intended for residential use, is reportedly being used for commercial purposes, violating housing board rules.

Failure to comply with the notice could result in the cancellation of the plot allotment to Dhoni.

Similar allegations have surfaced regarding the BJP state office's use of a residential plot for non-residential purposes.

Investigations are underway for both cases, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

The Jharkhand State Housing Board has issued a notice to former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni over alleged misuse of a residential plot in Ranchi, an official said on Friday.

According to the notice, the plot allotted to India's world cup winning skipper was intended for residential use, "but is being used for commercial purpose".

"A residential plot was allotted by the Jharkhand State Housing Board to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but it was found to be used for commercial purposes. We have issued notice to him for violation of rules and norms," its chairman Sanjay Lal Paswan told PTI.

Paswan said the "violation of norms and regulations" was detected during an inquiry, and a final notice has been issued to Dhoni.

Failure to comply will result in steps being initiated to cancel the plot, the official said.

Dhoni, who currently resides at his new house on Ring Road, had previously stayed at the Harmu Road residence.

Allegations had surfaced that a diagnostic facility was being operated from the Harmu Road property, prompting the board to probe the issue.

Similar Allegations Surface

Meanwhile, similar allegations regarding the use of residential plots for non-residential purposes have come to the fore in connection with the state office of the BJP on Harmu Road.

The board had earlier issued notices in that matter as well.

Officials said investigations in both cases are underway, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

Dhoni could not be contacted for comments.