Two More Arrested in AI Summit Protest Case; Funds Under Scrutiny

Delhi Police made more arrests related to the AI Summit 'shirtless' protest, intensifying the financial investigation into potential misuse of funds intended for Bihar Assembly elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two more Indian Youth Congress workers have been arrested in connection with the 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit in Delhi.

The total number of arrests related to the AI Summit protest has reached 14.

Delhi Police are investigating the financial trail behind the protest, suspecting misuse of funds.

Investigators are scrutinizing bank accounts linked to the arrested individuals and the Indian Youth Congress.

Funds allegedly collected for the Bihar Assembly elections in 2025 may have been diverted to finance the AI Summit protest.

Police have arrested two more Indian Youth Congress workers from Delhi in connection with a 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit, an officer said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Girdhar and Kuber Meena, take the total number of arrests in the case to 14, the officer said.

Financial Investigation into AI Summit Protest

The Delhi Police is also examining the financial trail behind the protest, which was staged during the high-profile summit earlier this week.

Investigators suspect that funds allegedly collected for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections may have been diverted to finance the protest. A senior Delhi Police officer said multiple bank accounts linked to the arrested accused are under scrutiny.

Police suspect that funds originally collected for the 2025 Bihar assembly elections may have been diverted for the demonstration. One of the accused, Krishna Hari, secretary of Indian Youth Congress' (IYC) Bihar unit, allegedly received sums ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,00,000 on various occasions.

"Questioning has indicated that the money may have been unused funds of the recent elections in Bihar. We are examining bank accounts and the possible money trail further to establish this," the officer said.

Accounts associated with the IYC have also come under scrutiny as investigators track how and when the money was spent. According to the police, nearly Rs 35,000 was allegedly used for logistics, including printing T-shirts and placards. Printed umbrellas were also prepared but remained unused.

Of the 14 people arrested so far, three were brought to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh on Thursday on transit remand following a standoff with the Shimla Police.

The protest, which involved participants removing their shirts inside the summit venue, allegedly caused heightened security concerns, prompting an investigation.