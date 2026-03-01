HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Azad Concerned Over Escalating Middle East Conflict, Urges Restraint

March 01, 2026 00:55 IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad expresses serious concerns about the escalating Middle East conflict, urging all parties to exercise restraint and prioritize diplomatic solutions to prevent further suffering and instability.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ghulam Nabi Azad voices deep concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
  • Azad stresses the urgent need for restraint and responsible action by all parties involved in the Middle East conflict.
  • He emphasizes that all sides must return to diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.
  • Azad hopes for cooler heads to prevail to prevent further suffering and safeguard stability in the region.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday voiced deep concern over the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, stressing the urgent need for restraint and responsible action by all parties involved.

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

 

Following the attack, Iran launched retaliatory military strikes targeting several American military bases in the Middle East, including in Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE.

Azad's Call for Diplomacy and Restraint

"Recent events in the Middle East are deeply worrying. I am following the conflict with grave concern, particularly for the civilians caught in the crossfire. This is a time for restraint and responsibility," former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Azad said in a post on X.

All sides must return to the path of diplomacy and avoid steps that could further inflame tensions, he said.

"Dialogue remains the only credible way forward. I sincerely hope cooler heads prevail to prevent further suffering and to safeguard stability in an already fragile region!" Azad said.

