HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bear Attack Claims Life in Chhattisgarh's Korba District

Bear Attack Claims Life in Chhattisgarh's Korba District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2026 15:40 IST

x

A 26-year-old man tragically died in a bear attack in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, prompting warnings from the forest department about venturing into the forest alone.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old man was fatally attacked by a bear in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh while grazing goats.
  • The victim's body was discovered in the forest after a search by villagers and the forest department.
  • Forest officials have provided immediate financial relief to the victim's family following the deadly bear attack.
  • The forest department is urging residents to take precautions and avoid entering the forest alone to prevent future incidents.

A 26-year-old man was attacked and killed by a bear in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a forest official said on Monday.

The body of Santosh Kumar Gond, a resident of Salaigot village in the Kendai range of Katghora forest division, was found in the nearby forest in the wee hours of the day, the official said.

 

Gond had gone to the jungle to graze his goats on Sunday, and while the livestock returned home, he did not, raising concerns among his family members, he said.

The official stated that the family alerted villagers and informed the forest department, and after several hours of combing the forest, the team recovered the body around 1.30 am.

According to officials, the paw prints found near the body indicated that a bear may have attacked the victim.

Immediate Relief and Compensation

Katghora Divisional Forest Officer Kumar Nishant said an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 has been provided to the victim's family as per norms, and an additional compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after the completion of formalities.

Forest Department Advisory

The forest department has urged villagers to exercise caution and avoid venturing into the forest alone.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Wild Elephant Tramples Man to Death in Ranchi
Wild Elephant Tramples Man to Death in Ranchi
Chhattisgarh: Four Dead, 25 Injured as Van Overturns in Raigarh
Chhattisgarh: Four Dead, 25 Injured as Van Overturns in Raigarh
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing
Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa
Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Israel releases footage of precision strike that killed Khamenei in Tehran 2:44

Israel releases footage of precision strike that killed...

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO