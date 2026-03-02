HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jharkhand Government Approves Release of 23 Life-Term Convicts

Jharkhand Government Approves Release of 23 Life-Term Convicts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 02, 2026 19:43 IST

The Jharkhand government is set to release 23 life-term convicts, prioritising their rehabilitation and reintegration into society through government welfare schemes and awareness programs.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jharkhand government approves the release of 23 life-term convicts from various state prisons.
  • Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired the meeting of the Jharkhand State Sentence Review Board.
  • A systematic database will be prepared for prisoners eligible for release.
  • Awareness campaigns will be conducted regarding witchcraft accusations through women's self-help groups.
  • Released prisoners will be connected with government welfare schemes for income generation and social rehabilitation.

Jharkhand government on Monday decided to release 23 convicts serving life terms in various prisons across the state, a statement said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Jharkhand State Sentence Review Board, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

 

"In the meeting, a review was conducted regarding the release of 34 prisoners serving life sentences in various jails of the state. After thorough discussions with the officials, the CM gave his approval to the decision to release 23 prisoners," the statement said.

Rehabilitation and Reintegration

During the meeting, Soren directed the preparation of a systematic database for prisoners who are to be released.

He also stated that awareness campaigns should be conducted through women's self-help groups for prisoners who have been accused of witchcraft.

Soren instructed the officials to connect released prisoners with the government's various welfare schemes, ensuring their income generation and social rehabilitation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
