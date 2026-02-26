HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jharkhand to Provide Financial Aid to Crime Victims

Jharkhand to Provide Financial Aid to Crime Victims

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
February 26, 2026 11:57 IST

The Jharkhand government is set to provide crucial financial assistance to crime victims through the Jharkhand Victim Compensation Scheme, offering support for survivors of acid attacks, rape, and other offenses.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jharkhand government to provide financial assistance to crime victims under the Jharkhand Victim Compensation Scheme, 2016.
  • Minimum compensation of Rs 3 lakh provided for acid attack and rape victims in Jharkhand.
  • Compensation includes Rs 2 lakh for sexual exploitation of a minor and Rs 1 lakh for human trafficking rehabilitation in Jharkhand.
  • Scheme offers Rs 2 lakh for death or permanent disability due to crime and Rs 50,000 for sexual harassment in Jharkhand.
  • Compensation may be increased by 50% if the victim is under 14 years of age in Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand government will provide financial assistance to victims of crime or their dependents under the Jharkhand Victim Compensation Scheme, 2016, an official said on Thursday.

The minimum compensation amounts for various crimes have been fixed, and applications can be submitted to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), according to an official statement by the department of home, jail and disaster management.

 

"For a person injured in an acid attack, the minimum compensation for the resulting loss or damage is Rs 3 lakh, and similarly, Rs 3 lakh compensation is provided in cases of rape," the release said.

Compensation Amounts for Various Crimes

The scheme provides for a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for sexual exploitation of a minor, Rs 1 lakh for rehabilitation of human trafficking victims, Rs 50,000 for sexual harassment (not amounting to rape), Rs 2 lakh in case of death due to any crime, Rs 2 lakh for permanent disability, Rs 1 lakh for partial disability, Rs 2 lakh for burns to more than 25 per cent of the body and Rs 50,000 for foetal loss, it added.

The scheme also has a provision that if the victim is under 14 years of age, the compensation amount may be enhanced by 50 per cent above the specified amount, the release added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
