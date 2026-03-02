HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Italian Couple Adopt Jharkhand Orphan

March 02, 2026 19:43 IST

An Italian couple fulfilled their dream of adopting a child by welcoming a 12-year-old orphan schoolgirl from Ramgarh, Jharkhand, into their family after completing all necessary legal procedures.

Key Points

  • An Italian couple, Claudia Pedrini and Dominga Salvini, adopted 12-year-old Jyoti Kumari from Ramgarh, Jharkhand.
  • The adoption was finalised at the district collectorate after all official procedures were completed.
  • Jyoti Kumari was a student at a school for orphans run by Divine Onkar Mission.
  • The Italian couple applied online for the adoption and approached the Ramgarh district administration after approval.

Officials have confirmed that a 12-year-old orphan schoolgirl in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district was adopted by an Italian couple.

Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz told reporters that the adoption was completed at the district collectorate after all official formalities.

 

"The girl, Jyoti Kumari, studying at a school for orphans run by Divine Onkar Mission, got new parents as an Italian couple, Claudia Pedrini and his wife Dominga Salvini, officially adopted her," the deputy commissioner said.

He informed that the couple had applied for their will for the adoption of an orphan child, and after getting their approval online, they approached the district administration in Ramgarh.

Rajesh Negi of Divine Onkar Mission said Jyoti was handed over to Divine Onkar Mission by the district administration when the girl child was just five years old.

"She was enrolled in class one in the free residential school for orphans and differently abled children," Negi said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
