Vikki Tyagi's Son, Associate Arrested After Shootout in Muzaffarnagar

Rakshit Tyagi, the son of slain gangster Vikki Tyagi, was arrested in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, after a shootout with police, resulting in the seizure of illegal arms and highlighting ongoing crime concerns.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Rakshit Tyagi, son of deceased gangster Vikki Tyagi, and his associate Bholu were arrested after a shootout with police in Muzaffarnagar.

Police intercepted Rakshit Tyagi's car based on a tip-off, leading to an exchange of fire where both Tyagi and his associate sustained bullet injuries.

Authorities seized four pistols, including country-made firearms, and ammunition from Rakshit Tyagi's possession.

Rakshit Tyagi was allegedly involved in supplying illegal arms and wanted in connection with more than 10 criminal cases.

Slain gangster Vikki Tyagi's son Rakshit and his associate were arrested here on Monday following a shoot-out and a cache of illegal arms was allegedly seized from their possession, police said.

The accused, Rakshit Tyagi (28) and his associate Bholu, sustained bullet injuries in the encounter and were admitted to a hospital, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a car without a number plate near Sindhawali underpass, following which the two occupants of the vehicle opened fire while attempting to flee, Circle Officer Siddharth Mishra told reporters, adding the police retaliated injuring the duo.

The police seized four pistols, including two country-made firearms, and nine cartridges, besides the car, the officer said.

Rakshit Tyagi's Criminal Activities

The police claimed that Rakshit Tyagi was active in supplying illegal arms and was wanted in more than 10 criminal cases.

Background: Vikki Tyagi's Murder

Vikki Tyagi, a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases, was shot dead by a lone assailant in a courtroom in 2015 in the district. The police said his son had been under surveillance for suspected involvement in organised crime networks in western Uttar Pradesh.

Further investigation is underway, they said.