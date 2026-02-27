Infiltration Surges Along India-Myanmar Border

23,926 infiltrators were arrested across various border regions between 2014 and 2025.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The border with Myanmar remains the most porous, with a sharp spike in infiltration in over a decade.

By comparison, the India-Bangladesh border saw a marginal hike from 159 to 176 during this period.

The number of arrested infiltrators accounted for just 0.003 per cent of the total population of the 16 bordering states in the past 12 years.

Infiltration has for long remained a security concern for India.

Home Minister Amit Shah had on February 16 said that the government would establish a stronger system to tackle the menace.

According to a reply by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha during the winter session, a total of 23,926 infiltrators were arrested across various border regions between 2014 and 2025.

However, the number of arrested infiltrators accounted for just 0.003 per cent of the total population of the 16 bordering states in the past 12 years (till November, 2025).

While around 89 per cent of infiltrators have been caught along the India-Bangladesh border, the border with Myanmar remains the most porous, with a sharp spike in infiltration in over a decade.

Infiltrator arrests increase

The total number of infiltrators caught in India increased from 2,262 in 2014 to 3,120 in 2025 (till November).

The number of average infiltrators per 10 million population saw a marginal increase from 28 in 2014 to 35 in 2025.

Sharp rise along Myanmar border

The number of average infiltrators arrested along the India-Myanmar border per 10 million population saw a sharp increase from 58 in 2014 to 525 in 2025.

By comparison, the India-Bangladesh border saw a marginal hike from 159 to 176 during this period.

Myanmar border remains mostly unfenced, four-fifths fencing along Bangladesh border India-Bangladesh border, which is the country's longest one, accounted for the highest number of infiltrators arrested per km.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff