HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Infiltration Surges Along India-Myanmar Border

Infiltration Surges Along India-Myanmar Border

By Jayant Pankaj
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2026 15:00 IST

x

23,926 infiltrators were arrested across various border regions between 2014 and 2025.

Infiltration

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The border with Myanmar remains the most porous, with a sharp spike in infiltration in over a decade.
  • By comparison, the India-Bangladesh border saw a marginal hike from 159 to 176 during this period.
  • The number of arrested infiltrators accounted for just 0.003 per cent of the total population of the 16 bordering states in the past 12 years.

Infiltration has for long remained a security concern for India.

Home Minister Amit Shah had on February 16 said that the government would establish a stronger system to tackle the menace.

According to a reply by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha during the winter session, a total of 23,926 infiltrators were arrested across various border regions between 2014 and 2025.

However, the number of arrested infiltrators accounted for just 0.003 per cent of the total population of the 16 bordering states in the past 12 years (till November, 2025).

While around 89 per cent of infiltrators have been caught along the India-Bangladesh border, the border with Myanmar remains the most porous, with a sharp spike in infiltration in over a decade.

Infiltrator arrests increase

The total number of infiltrators caught in India increased from 2,262 in 2014 to 3,120 in 2025 (till November).

The number of average infiltrators per 10 million population saw a marginal increase from 28 in 2014 to 35 in 2025.

Infiltrators

Sharp rise along Myanmar border

The number of average infiltrators arrested along the India-Myanmar border per 10 million population saw a sharp increase from 58 in 2014 to 525 in 2025.

By comparison, the India-Bangladesh border saw a marginal hike from 159 to 176 during this period.

Infiltrators

Myanmar border remains mostly unfenced, four-fifths fencing along Bangladesh border India-Bangladesh border, which is the country's longest one, accounted for the highest number of infiltrators arrested per km.

Infiltrators

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Jayant Pankaj
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

25 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Mumbai
25 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Mumbai
Infiltration, conversions skew population: Bhagwat
Infiltration, conversions skew population: Bhagwat
India scraps Free Movement Regime with Myanmar
India scraps Free Movement Regime with Myanmar
We will deport every infiltrator from India: Amit Shah
We will deport every infiltrator from India: Amit Shah
BSF foils major infiltration bid in Jammu's Samba
BSF foils major infiltration bid in Jammu's Samba

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' near India-Pakistan border3:04

Watch: President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand'...

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact Awards 20260:56

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact...

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita & amp kids1:05

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO