Indian Leaders Urge PM Modi to Evacuate Citizens Amid Iran Conflict

Following the joint Israel-US attack on Iran, Indian leaders are urgently appealing to Prime Minister Modi to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in affected countries, emphasizing the need for immediate action and special airlifts.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for the evacuation of Indian citizens stuck in affected countries in the wake of joint Israel-US attack on Iran.

"Punjabis in the Middle East had been caught in a war zone and appealed to PM Modi to take urgent steps to evacuate all Indian citizens from the most affected countries," Badal said.

He asserted that a special air-lift drive in this regard should be initiated immediately upon the opening of air routes.

In a statement here, Punjab Assembly speaker Sandhwan urged the immediate intervention of Prime Minister Modi to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians stranded at airports and various other countries in view of the ongoing conflict.

Expressing serious concern over reports of several Indians facing distress due to the prevailing situation, he emphasised that the Government of India must accord top priority to their safe and dignified return.

Sandhwan strongly appealed to the prime minister to personally intervene and direct the concerned ministries and authorities to coordinate swift diplomatic and administrative measures, including arranging special flights for the evacuation of all affected citizens.

He stressed that in times of international crisis, prompt action is essential to ensure that no Indian is left without support. The safety, security and dignity of every Indian abroad must remain the foremost responsibility of the central government, he added.

The United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Saturday. Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack.