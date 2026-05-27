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23 Arrested In Bengaluru For Illegal IPL Betting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 13:08 IST

Bengaluru police have cracked down on illegal IPL betting, arresting 23 people and seizing over Rs 13 crore in cash and betting chips, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat illegal gambling during the popular cricket tournament.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IPL/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy IPL/X

Key Points

  • Bengaluru police arrested 23 individuals involved in illegal betting during the IPL T20 tournament.
  • The Special Investigation Squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted coordinated raids across Bengaluru.
  • Authorities seized mobile phones, cash, and betting chips worth over Rs 13 crore during the operation.
  • Seventeen separate cricket betting cases were registered as a result of the raids.
  • Further investigation is currently underway to uncover the full extent of the illegal betting network.

Twenty-three people have been arrested in connection with alleged illegal betting during the IPL T20 cricket tournament.

Bengaluru Police Crackdown on IPL Betting

According to police, the Special Investigation Squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) carried out coordinated raids across multiple police station limits in Bengaluru city.

 

During the operation, authorities registered 17 separate cricket betting cases and took 23 accused people into custody.

Seized Assets and Ongoing Investigation

During the raids, officials seized several items allegedly linked to betting operations, including seven mobile phones valued at Rs 1.10 lakh, cash amounting to Rs 1,06,433 and betting chips valued at Rs 13.37 crore, a senior police officer said.

The total value of the seized property was estimated at Rs 13.39 crore, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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