Home  » News » 'Everything was shaking, felt as if bridge was collapsing'

'Everything was shaking, felt as if bridge was collapsing'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 17, 2025 09:48 IST

Tremors of the earthquake that struck New Delhi in the early hours of Monday created a sense panic among locals.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A passenger who was waiting for his train at the New Delhi railway station said that he was in the waiting lounge when he felt the tremors.

"I was in the waiting lounge and suddenly around 5:36 am we felt really strong tremors. We felt as if the bridge was collapsing, " he said.

"It (tremor) was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed," another passenger said.

 

A local from Noida said that he felt as if the whole building was shaking.

"At 5:35 am, the whole building was shaking. Our whole family ran outside the home. I have never felt such strong tremors of an earthquake. We are all safe," he said.

At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish said, "Everything was shaking. Customers started screaming."

A local from Ghaziabad said that he had never felt such tremors before.

"Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking," he said.

Delhi Police has set up an emergency number -- 112 -- where people can call for help.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan. There were some reports of people hearing a loud sound as the ground shook.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
