HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 5.5-earthquake in Nepal jolts Bihar districts

5.5-earthquake in Nepal jolts Bihar districts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2025 11:49 IST

x

Several places in Bihar were jolted by a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck Nepal early on Friday, with tremors felt in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and other bordering districts, officials said.

Speaking to PTI, Umesh Kumar Singh, meteorologist at the disaster management department (DMD), Bihar government, said, "The 5.5-magnitude quake was recorded around 2.35 am, with its epicentre in Nepal's Bagmati area. It caused tremors in districts along the Indo-Nepal border and lasted for a few seconds."

 

He said there were no reports of damage to property or loss of life.

According to the DMD, tremors were felt in Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Patna, Gopalganj, Saran, West Champaran, East Champaran, and surrounding districts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bay of Bengal
5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bay of Bengal
Scientist explains cause behind Delhi earthquake
Scientist explains cause behind Delhi earthquake
4.0 magnitude quake hits Delhi, strong tremors rock NCR
4.0 magnitude quake hits Delhi, strong tremors rock NCR
'Everything was shaking, felt as if bridge was collapsing'
'Everything was shaking, felt as if bridge was collapsing'
Earthquake in Delhi may claim 8 million lives, warns expert
Earthquake in Delhi may claim 8 million lives, warns expert

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

webstory image 2

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

webstory image 3

12 More Exciting Recipes For Your Lunchbox

VIDEOS

Heavy snowfall batters Himachal1:10

Heavy snowfall batters Himachal

J-K: Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into Paradise 1:07

J-K: Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into Paradise

Splendid moments from Mahakumbh Mela through bird's-eye view2:53

Splendid moments from Mahakumbh Mela through bird's-eye view

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD