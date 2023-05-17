News
Rediff.com  » News » Narco-terror nexus: NIA conducts raids in 6 states

Narco-terror nexus: NIA conducts raids in 6 states

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 17, 2023 12:47 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at over 100 places in six states in connection with cases related to narco-terror-gangster nexus, officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The raids were underway in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The NIA had registered three cases last year following information suggesting that terrorist outfits and their sympathisers abroad were operating as members of organised criminal gangs active in the northern states of India for targeted killings and violent criminal acts.

 

It has also emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware such as arms, ammunition explosives and IEDs among others across borders through a widespread interstate network of gun runners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers and suppliers and explosive traffickers.

The NIA has already arrested 19 members of various criminal gangs, two arms suppliers and one financier connected with the network under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Canada-based Arsh Dalla was designated as an 'individual terrorist' by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Rajouri Terror Attack Is A Warning!
'Terrorism in J-K is an Islamist extremist venture'
New Ways To Fight Terrorism in Kashmir
'Sidda assured MLAs to topple Kumaraswamy govt'
SC relief for YC chief BV Srinivas in harassment case
Plan to withdraw Army from J-K put off indefinitely
Overseas Education Comes With A Cost
