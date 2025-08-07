HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Is J&K Police Raiding Book Stores?

Why Is J&K Police Raiding Book Stores?

By UMAR GANIE
August 07, 2025 19:35 IST

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered the forfeiture of 25 books for allegedly promoting false narratives, glorifying terrorism, and inciting secessionism in the region.

The action, taken under Section 98 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, followed investigations that reportedly found these publications played a critical role in radicalising youth and misguiding public opinion against the Indian State.

Following the directive, on Thursday, August 7, police personnel raided and searched for the banned books at bookstores across Srinagar.

 

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

UMAR GANIE
