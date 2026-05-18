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Home  » News » 2 Navy jets collide mid-air during air show in US

2 Navy jets collide mid-air during air show in US

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May 18, 2026 11:42 IST

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Two US Navy EA-18G Growler jets collided mid-air during an air show in Idaho, but all four crew members ejected safely.

US jets collision

IMAGE: Four crew members of military jets eject safely following a mid-air collision during the Idaho air show outside Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, US, May 17, 2026. Photograph: Henk Zuurbier/Handout/Reuters

Key Points

  • Two US Navy EA-18G Growler jets collided during an air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.
  • All four crew members safely ejected from the aircraft before the crash.
  • The incident occurred during an aerial demonstration, prompting an immediate response from emergency teams.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the US Navy jet collision.

Two US military jets collided mid-air during an air show at an Air Force base in Idaho, forcing all four crew members to eject before the aircraft crashed in a fiery explosion.

The incident took place during an aerial demonstration at Mountain Home Air Force Base. Videos shared online showed four parachutes opening in the sky moments before the jets slammed into the ground.

 

Emergency Response and Safety Measures

Base officials said emergency teams rushed to the scene immediately after the crash. The base was temporarily locked down and the remaining air show events were cancelled.

“All four crew members ejected safely and are in stable condition,” officials said, adding that no one on the ground was injured.

Details of the Aircraft and Investigation

According to Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, US Pacific Fleet, the aircraft involved were two US Navy EA-18G Growlers from Electronic Attack Squadron 129 based in Whidbey Island, Washington.

“The aircraft were performing an aerial demonstration when the crash occurred,” Umayam said, adding that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Prioritising Safety After the Incident

Kim Sykes, marketing director for Silver Wings of Idaho, said safety was the immediate priority. “Everyone is safe, and I think that's the most important thing,” she said.

The EA-18G Growler is an electronic warfare aircraft derived from the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet.

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