4 crew members killed as US aircraft crashes in Iraq

Rescue operations are currently underway, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, the command said.

IMAGE: A US Airforce Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Marcelo del Pozo/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Four crew members killed after a US KC-135 refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq.

The aircraft had six crew members on board, with rescue operations still underway.

US CENTCOM said the crash was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire.

The incident occurred during Operation Epic Fury, a US-led operation targeting Iranian-linked threats.

Iranian state media claimed the aircraft was shot down, a claim denied by the US military.

Four crew members were killed after a United States refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Friday.

In a statement, CENTCOM said a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker went down at around 2 pm Eastern Time on March 12 with six crew members on board.

Rescue operations are currently underway, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, the command said.

'At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a US KC-135 refuelling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of the six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,' the statement said.

CENTCOM added that the names of the deceased service members will be withheld until at least 24 hours after their families have been notified.

IRGC claims the aircraft was shot down

Earlier, the command had confirmed the loss of the aircraft during operations in Iraq while supporting ongoing military activity.

According to an official release, the incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, the US-led campaign targeting Iran's security infrastructure and locations considered an imminent threat.

CENTCOM said two aircraft were involved in the incident.

While one aircraft crashed in western Iraq, the second aircraft involved landed safely.

However, Iran's state media claimed the refuelling aircraft was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in western Iraq.

The spokesperson for Iran’s military headquarters told Press TV that all six crew members had been killed.

The Public Relations Department of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said that air defence systems of the 'Resistance Front' had successfully targeted the Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker while it was refuelling a fighter jet.