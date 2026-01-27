Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away: What Happened to the Popular Social Media Star?

Social media star Prathamesh Kadam has passed away. Here’s what happened, what we know about his death and how fans are reacting.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Prathamesh Kadam/Instagram

Marathi reel creator and beloved social media influencer Prathamesh Kadam has died at the age of 26, leaving fans, friends and followers in deep shock.

Known for his relatable videos, especially the heartfelt reels he made with his mother, Prathamesh -- who had over 192,000 followers -- had built a devoted fan base online.

His passing was confirmed on January 26, 2026, and social media has since been flooded with tributes and disbelief from fans across platforms.

Key Points Prathamesh Kadam, a popular social media content creator, passed away at the age of 26.

The news was confirmed by his friend, Tanmay Patekar.

Prathamesh was known for his heartfelt reels, especially the ones he created with his mother.

Who Was Prathamesh Kadam?

Prathamesh Kadam was a Marathi content creator who became popular for his reels which reflected real life.

His videos often featured family moments, especially his bond with his mother, and struck a chord with audiences for of their honesty and simplicity.

Prathamesh, who lost his father at a young age, often spoke about life's struggles through his content without ever losing his optimism.

What Happened To Prathamesh Kadam?

News of Prathamesh's death came out on January 26 after one of his close friends shared an emotional post confirming the loss.

Fans were taken by surprise, especially since he had been active on social media until recently.

In the days leading up to his death, Prathamesh had hinted at health issues and had shared updates from hospital visits.

Cause of Death: What Is Known So Far

The exact cause of Prathamesh Kadam's death has not been officially revealed. While reports suggest he was unwell for some time, his family has not made a detailed statement.

Fans And Celebrities React On Social Media

Soon after the news broke, social media was flooded with condolence messages.

Fans shared his reels, memories and screenshots, expressing shock and grief.

Tanmay Chandramohan Patekar, a close friend and fellow creator, was among the first to share a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, saying, 'Miss You Bhai'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanmay Chandramohan Patekar (@tanmaypatekar2424)

Singer Sanju Rathod mourned Prathamesh's passing, commenting on Tanmay's post, 'Bhavpurna Shraddhanjali... he asa kasa!'

Prathamesh Kadam's Journey as a Reel Star

Prathamesh's popularity came from being real. With thousands of followers across platforms, he turned everyday moments into content people could relate to.

Though his journey ended soon, the impact he made continues through the smiles he brought.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.