YouTuber Stabbed in Ghaziabad, CM Orders Action

A YouTuber, Salim Wastik, known for his controversial religious videos, was brutally stabbed in Ghaziabad, prompting a police investigation and a strong response from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Key Points YouTuber Salim Wastik, known for controversial videos, was stabbed multiple times in his Ghaziabad office.

The attack was carried out by two individuals on a bike, who are currently unidentified.

Salim Wastik sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at a Delhi hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action in the case, vowing to maintain law and order.

Police have filed an FIR and are investigating the motive, suspecting it may be related to the YouTuber's videos criticizing certain religious practices.

A 50-year-old YouTuber known for his alleged controversial videos on a particular religion was stabbed multiple times by two bike-borne individuals wearing helmets in the Loni area here, police said.

Salim Ahmed, alias Salim Wastik, was attacked in his office in Ali Garden shortly after offering morning prayers.

According to the police, the assailants, who had been seen loitering near the premises, entered the office and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing.

Ahmed sustained serious injuries to his neck, abdomen and ear.

Locals gathered following the commotion and alerted the police, who rushed him to a hospital in Loni. He was later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi due to his critical condition, ACP Loni Siddhartha Gautam said.

Ahmed runs a YouTube channel "Salim Wastik".

Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been targeted over his videos allegedly criticising certain practices within the Muslim community, the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged at the complaint of his son, Usman, against seven named individuals, Gautam said.

Efforts are underway to obtain CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the assailants, the ACP added.

Government Response

Meanwhile, Adityanath in a statement said, "Those who play with law and order will not be spared. There is no place for terror in Uttar Pradesh and the law will take its course."