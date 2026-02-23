HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Those who abuse Modi...': BJP leader refuses blankets to Muslim woman

'Those who abuse Modi...': BJP leader refuses blankets to Muslim woman

February 23, 2026 11:38 IST

A former BJP MP in Rajasthan is under fire for allegedly discriminating against a Muslim woman at a blanket distribution event, sparking outrage and accusations of religious bias.

IMAGE: Former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria is accused of insulting a Muslim woman during a blanket distribution event in Rajasthan. Photograph: @JaunapuriaSS/X

Key Points

  • The leader of opposition, Tikaram Jully, cited a video showing Jaunapuria allegedly taking back a blanket after learning the woman's religion.
  • Jaunapuria reportedly stated that those who criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not entitled to receive blankets at the event.
  • The incident occurred during a blanket distribution event in Kareda village, Niwai tehsil, Rajasthan.
  • The former MP was in the area to invite people to PM Modi's planned visit to Ajmer.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully has alleged that former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria insulted a Muslim woman during a blanket distribution programme in the Tonk district and took back the blanket after asking her religion.

Citing a purported video of the incident, Jully claimed that the former MP distributed blankets in the Kareda village of Niwai tehsil and withdrew one from a woman after learning her name.

"A former MP asking a poor woman her religion and then taking back the blanket is highly condemnable," Jully said, alleging discrimination.

Controversy erupts over viral video

According to local residents, the incident took place at a blanket distribution event on Sunday afternoon. Some people present there alleged that blankets were initially given to women but later taken back after their religious identities were known.

In a purported video clip, Jaunapuria is heard saying that those who abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi have no right to take the blanket. He also stated that the event was his personal programme and not linked to any government scheme.

The former MP had gone to invite people for PM Modi's proposed visit to Ajmer on February 28.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
