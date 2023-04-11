1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI collects Jagdish Tytler's voice sample

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday collected the voice sample of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with a case of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Pul Bangash area here in which three persons were killed by a mob, officials said.

IMAGE: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler at Central Forensic Science Laboratory for recording his voice sample in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

The probe agency has also summoned politician Manjit Singh GK, who had released an alleged sting tape in which a person purported to be Tytler was claiming to have killed Sikhs, they said.

The agency, which has filed three closure reports so far, made the move after getting "fresh evidence" in the case, they said.

Sources added that agency may compare the voice sample of Tytler with that in the video.

Tytler, who was named in the Nanavati Commission report that probed the riots, arrived at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in the CGO Complex where his voice sample was collected by experts, they said.

The former minister in the UPA government was allowed to leave after the exercise, they said.

The case pertains to the riots at Gurudwara Pul Bangash in North Delhi where three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

The families of the victims had filed a protest petition challenging the CBI's closure reports in the case.

The court had in December 2015 directed the CBI to further investigate the matter and said it would monitor the probe every two months to ensure that no aspect is left uninvestigated.

Tytler was accused of inciting a mob that murdered the victims. However, the CBI filed three closure reports which were rejected by the special court.

In 2018, sting videos were released by Manjit Singh GK who claimed to have received them by post from a Delhi-based businessman.

The agency had reinvestigated the case of killing of Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and Gurcharan Singh near the gurudwara.

The CBI is also regularly filing its status reports in the matter before a special court in Delhi.