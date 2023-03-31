'Every dictator...': Cong's dig at Modi over new Parliament building

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday claimed that the new parliament building in Delhi is a "waste of money" and it is nothing but a "personal vanity project" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a surprise visit to the new Parliament building in New Delhi on March 30, 2023. Photograph: @kishanreddybjp/Twitter

According to the Congress leader, Modi like every "dictator" wants to leave behind his architectural legacy through the new parliament building.

Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and said, "The first of the personal vanity projects. Every dictator wants to leave behind his architectural legacy. Colossal waste of money".

His reaction came after Modi made a surprise visit to the new parliament building in New Delhi on Thursday and inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers.

The prime minister spent more than an hour inside the building.

Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Modi had a look at the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament, the sources said.

The new building, which was earlier expected to be completed by November last year, is likely to be inaugurated soon.

Congress Party leaders have been criticizing the construction of the new parliament and central vista project since its announcement.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "Mr Modi, It will also be recorded in history that when farmers were fighting for their rights on the streets for 16 days, you were building a palace for yourself in the name of Central Vista. In a democracy, power is not meant to fulfil whims, it is a means of public service and welfare".

He further stated that the Parliament building is not about mortar and stones and it envisions democracy and imbibes Constitution.

"Dear PM, Parliament is not mortar and stones. It envisions democracy. It imbibes Constitution. It is economic-political-social equality. It is compassion and camaraderie. It is the aspiration of 130 crore Indians. What would a building built upon trampling of these values represent?" he tweeted.

It has to be noted that the Congress party also boycotted the foundation laying ceremony of the new parliament building.