News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

Source: PTI
May 18, 2023 21:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building on May 28.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the new Parliament building, New Delhi, March 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Modi on Thursday and extended an invitation to inaugurate the new building, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, it said.

 

In case of a joint sitting of both the Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building on December 10, 2020.

The new building has been built in record time with quality construction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927, and is now 96 years old.

Over the years, the old building was found to be inadequate for present day requirements.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building
Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building
What New Look Parliament Looks Like
What New Look Parliament Looks Like
PHOTOS: PM inspects work on new Parliament building
PHOTOS: PM inspects work on new Parliament building
Merger of Credit Suisse with UBS Group cleared
Merger of Credit Suisse with UBS Group cleared
IPL Photos: SRH vs RCB
IPL Photos: SRH vs RCB
Terrorist-gangster-narco nexus: NIA nabs 3 after raids
Terrorist-gangster-narco nexus: NIA nabs 3 after raids
DKS proposes, Siddaramaiah elected K'taka CLP leader
DKS proposes, Siddaramaiah elected K'taka CLP leader
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Like The Look Of The New Parliament?

Like The Look Of The New Parliament?

New Parliament will go paperless -- here's how

New Parliament will go paperless -- here's how

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances