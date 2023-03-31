Like The Look Of The New Parliament?

Even though it was billed as a 'surprise visit', the cameras were around to record Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's tour of the the new Parliament building on Thursday, March 30, 2023, evening.

Modi, accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, spent more than an hour inside the building.

Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building in December 2020. The new building, which was expected to be completed by November last year, is likely to be inaugurated soon, sources said.

Tata Projects is constructing the building after being awarded the project for Rs 971 crore (Rs 9.71 billion) in 2020. The project cost is believed to have gone higher.

The new building will have a Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

Glimpses of the new Parliament building.

