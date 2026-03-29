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Police Arrest 16 in Shillong Prostitution Crackdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 29, 2026 19:48 IST

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In response to citizen complaints and concerns over rising HIV cases, Shillong police have arrested 16 individuals in a crackdown on prostitution activities near religious and public areas.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Shillong police arrested 16 individuals in a crackdown on prostitution following citizen complaints.
  • The raids targeted areas near religious institutions and public places in Shillong.
  • Four of those arrested are suspected of being pimps or agents involved in facilitating prostitution.
  • The operation was prompted by concerns over prostitution activities and rising HIV cases in Shillong.
  • A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Meghalaya Police Act.

Sixteen people were arrested in Shillong during a police crackdown under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, police said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out on Saturday at multiple locations following complaints from citizens and local stakeholders about alleged prostitution activities near religious and public places, they said.

 

Raids were conducted at locations including the stretch from Khyndai Lad near Pegasus Hotel to the Presbyterian English Service Church opposite SBI Main Branch, areas near the MBOSE office in Lachumiere, and IGP Point.

The operation was led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Ivan Diengdoh and assisted by Deputy Superintendent of Police (WCC) Joyti Wahlang, officers-in-charge of Sadar, Laitumkhrah and Women police stations, along with other personnel of East Khasi Hills district.

Details of the Arrests

"During the course of the raids, 16 people were apprehended from different locations for alleged activities indicative of prostitution and related immoral practices," District SP Vivek Syiem said.

"Four of the apprehended persons are alleged pimps or agents who were facilitating and procuring persons for the purpose of prostitution, thereby playing an active role in such organised activities," he said.

Reasons for the Crackdown

Syiem said the action was taken based on complaints from citizens and stakeholders, particularly regarding such activities occurring near religious institutions, and amid concerns over rising HIV cases in the city.

A case has been registered at Sadar police station under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Section 110 of the Meghalaya Police Act, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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