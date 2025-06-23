HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 15-year-old girl, admitted for operation at UP at medical college, raped

15-year-old girl, admitted for operation at UP at medical college, raped

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
Share:

June 23, 2025 15:46 IST

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a medical college in Meerut while she was admitted for a leg operation with the police on Monday saying that the accused has been arrested.

IMAGE: Junior doctors and medical students holding placards, raise slogans protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

The girl was raped by the attendant of another patient in a toilet of the medical college on the night of June 20, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told PTI that the local Medical police station registered the FIR on the complaint of the girl's mother and arrested the accused on Sunday night.

 

"The girl will be medically examined on Monday," Tada said.

According to police, the girl was admitted to the medical college for a leg operation on June 20. A man, named Mohit, hailing from Uttarakhand was also admitted in the ward and his brother, the accused Rohit was the attendant.

"The girl had gone to the toilet at night, where Rohit raped her. He threatened to kill her if she protested. She did not tell anything for two days due to fear," an official said, citing the complaint details.

On Sunday evening, she informed her mother about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged at the Medical police station, he said.

Station House Officer Sheelesh Kumar Yadav said the accused Rohit (20) has been arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said that the role of the staff on duty is being investigated in the case and CCTV footage is being scanned.

"Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," Yadav added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Haryana horror: Air hostess on ventilator raped
Haryana horror: Air hostess on ventilator raped
Man who raped air hostess while on ventilator arrested
Man who raped air hostess while on ventilator arrested
11-year-old patient raped in UP hospital, doctor held
11-year-old patient raped in UP hospital, doctor held
2 nurses didn't intervene when air hostess was assaulted
2 nurses didn't intervene when air hostess was assaulted
Nurse found hanging in UP hospital, kin allege rape
Nurse found hanging in UP hospital, kin allege rape

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Strikes US Presidents Carried Out...

webstory image 2

Vegetable Koottu: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

World Productivity Day: 9 Most Productive Countries

VIDEOS

Tej Pratap Yadav's first reaction after his expulsion from RJD8:32

Tej Pratap Yadav's first reaction after his expulsion...

'Metro In Dino' cast steps out in style ahead of its release1:54

'Metro In Dino' cast steps out in style ahead of its release

B-2 bombers back in US after strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities1:08

B-2 bombers back in US after strikes on Iran's nuclear...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD