15-year-old girl, admitted for operation at UP at medical college, raped

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a medical college in Meerut while she was admitted for a leg operation with the police on Monday saying that the accused has been arrested.

The girl was raped by the attendant of another patient in a toilet of the medical college on the night of June 20, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told PTI that the local Medical police station registered the FIR on the complaint of the girl's mother and arrested the accused on Sunday night.

"The girl will be medically examined on Monday," Tada said.

According to police, the girl was admitted to the medical college for a leg operation on June 20. A man, named Mohit, hailing from Uttarakhand was also admitted in the ward and his brother, the accused Rohit was the attendant.

"The girl had gone to the toilet at night, where Rohit raped her. He threatened to kill her if she protested. She did not tell anything for two days due to fear," an official said, citing the complaint details.

On Sunday evening, she informed her mother about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged at the Medical police station, he said.

Station House Officer Sheelesh Kumar Yadav said the accused Rohit (20) has been arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said that the role of the staff on duty is being investigated in the case and CCTV footage is being scanned.

"Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," Yadav added.