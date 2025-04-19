HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Man who raped air hostess while on ventilator, arrested

Man who raped air hostess while on ventilator, arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 19, 2025 08:46 IST

x

A technician allegedly working at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram was arrested on Friday in connection with the sexual assault on a flight attendant who was on a ventilator in the hospital, police said.

IMAGE: Police said they identified the accused after examining CCTV footage, interrogating the hospital staff and investigating various facts. Photograph: X

The accused has been identified as Deepak (25), a native of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who had been living in Gurugram for some time, they said.

A senior police officer said that during the interrogation, the accused revealed that he joined Medanta five months ago after completing his bachelor's in Operation Theatre Technology at a private university in Gurugram.

 

Police said they identified the accused after examining CCTV footage, interrogating the hospital staff and investigating various facts.

"Over 50 employees of the hospital and some doctors were questioned, and footage from 800 CCTV cameras was examined. After multiple analyses, we finally identified the accused and arrested him today. He has confessed to the crime," said Dr Arpit Jain, DCP (headquarters), who led the special investigation team in the case.

The accused will be produced before the court on Saturday for further proceedings, and the probe is still underway, police added.

The incident came to light when the 46-year-old flight attendant lodged a complaint on April 14.

She alleged that she was admitted to Medanta Hospital on April 5 for some treatment. And, on the next day, April 6, a man carried out digital rape on her in the hospital ICU room, where two other nurses were also present who did nothing to stop him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

2 nurses didn't intervene when air hostess was assaulted
2 nurses didn't intervene when air hostess was assaulted
Haryana horror: Air hostess on ventilator raped
Haryana horror: Air hostess on ventilator raped
Indian charged with sexual assault on US flight
Indian charged with sexual assault on US flight
Make 'Women's Safety' The Reason Why You Vote Next
Make 'Women's Safety' The Reason Why You Vote Next
Help! I am being sexually harassed at work
Help! I am being sexually harassed at work

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 2

Wine-Infused Chickpea-Cucumber Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Iconic Mumbai Backdrops In Movies

VIDEOS

Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw showcases India's first fully designed AI server1:34

Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw showcases India's first fully...

Yogi lays foundation stone of 500-bed 'Powergrid Vishram Sadan' at AIIMS in Gorakhpur 0:53

Yogi lays foundation stone of 500-bed 'Powergrid Vishram...

SPOTTED: Sussanne Khan at Mumbai airport1:01

SPOTTED: Sussanne Khan at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD