Afghanistan strikes key military bases in Pakistan

Photograph: @MoDAfghanistan2/X

The development marks a sharp escalation in cross-border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Amid escalating cross-border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Ministry of National Defence of the Islamic Emirate stated that it had carried out airstrikes on major military installations in Pakistan, including the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, describing the action as a response to Pakistani air raids on Afghan territory.

In a post on X, the Ministry of National Defence of Afghanistan stated that the Afghan Air Force conducted 'effective airstrikes' targeting important Pakistani military facilities.

'The Air Force of the National Defense Ministry today once again carried out effective airstrikes on important military bases in Pakistan. These strikes included Nur Khan Base in Rawalpindi, the 12th Brigade base in Quetta, Balochistan, the Khoizai camp in the Mohmand Agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and some other military sites in Pakistan that house important military facilities and centers. These attacks resulted in significant damage to these targets,' the post read.

Notably, the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi's Chaklala also suffered significant damage in May last year following India's coordinated strikes on key military installations in Pakistan, which came as part of Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory action by the Indian Armed Forces.

Afghanistan calls the attack an answer to Pak airstrikes

The Afghan defence ministry stated that the operation was launched in retaliation to airstrikes carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul, Bagram, and other areas 'last night and today'.

'According to preliminary information, these attacks have resulted in significant damage to the mentioned targets. This operation was carried out in response to the airstrikes launched by the Pakistani army, which targeted Kabul, Bagram, and some other areas last night and today,' the post read.

Warning against further escalation, the ministry added that any violation of Afghan airspace or 'lack of respect by the evil parties in Pakistan' would be met with a strong response.

The recent reports of cross-border strikes mark a sharp escalation in tensions between the two neighbouring countries.