Pre-Pran Pratishtha rituals begin at Ayodhya's Ram temple

Rituals in the run-up to the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony started at the temple complex in Ayodhya on Tuesday, its chief priest said.

IMAGE: A 'golden door' Is being installed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This door is about 12 feet high and 8 feet wide. 13 more doors will be installed in the coming 3 days. These doors are being installed on the upper floor of the sanctum sanctorum. A total of 46 doors will be installed in the Ram temple, out of which 42 will be coated with 100 kg gold. Photograph: ANI Photo

These will continue till January 21. On January 22, the minimum essential rituals needed for the "Pran Pratishtha" (consecration) of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai had told reporters on Monday.

"The anushthan has started and will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony. Eleven priests are performing the rituals invoking all the devis and devtas (goddesses and gods)," Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said.

The trust said there are seven adhivasas in the "Pran Pratishtha" and a minimum of three adhivasas are in practice.

There are 121 acharyas who are conducting the rituals and Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid is overseeing, coordinating and directing all proceedings of the anushthan. The principal acharya will be Lakshmikant Dixit Dixit of Kashi.

The Ram temple "Pran Pratishtha" will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22, Rai had said.

The rituals preceding the "Pran Pratishtha" started with the prayaschita and karmakuti poojan, according to a schedule released by the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

On January 17, the idol's parisar pravesh will be completed, followed by teerth poojan, jal yatra and gandhadhivas on January 18 and aushadhadhivas, kesaradhivas, ghritadhivas and dhanyadhivas on January 19.

On January 20, rituals related to sharkara dhivas, phaladhivas and pushpadhivas will be held. On January 21, the madhyadhivas and shaiyadhivas rituals will be completed, according the schedule.