A passport is not just a passport. It is a true measure of global freedom.

Henley Passport Index 2026 has once again ranked Singapore as the passport offering its people access to the most countries and therefore near-seamless travel accross the planet. The index is against 227 possible destinations.

Which are the world's 10 strongest passports and how is India faring?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Singark/Wikimedia Commons

1. Singapore

Its passport provides holders visa-free entry to 192 destinations.

Holding the top rank for the third consecutive year, its strength reflects the country's strong diplomatic ties and global trust, with brand-new access to Papua New Guinea helping offset a few minor losses elsewhere.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Evisa Express/Wikimedia Commons

2. Japan And South Korea

Togther with Singapore, three countries of the Far East have the upper hand on global travel freedom. Japan and South Korea trail closely behind Singapore, sharing second position in the 2026 rankings, with the Japanese and South Koreans granted visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to 188 destinations worldwide.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Luxembourg_Biometric_Passport/Wikimedia Commons

3. European Union Countries: Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

Many countries of Europe can also flex their passport power. At third place, Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland together have lots of clout -- entry to 186 nations without advance visa requirements.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Evisa Express/Wikimedia Commons

4. European Union: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway

Enjoying formidable passport strength at No 4 are Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway. Their citizens can plan trips, without advance visa planning to 185 destinations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zayed Ahmed Abdul Rasheed/Wikimedia Commons

5. United Arab Emirates, European Union's Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia

Fifth position belongs to 5 countries -- Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and the United Arab Emirates. Featuring prominently on the Henley rankongs, travelling to 184 countries is easy-cheesy for folks from these nations as they don't need prior visas.

The UAE has had a rapid climb to the top ratings, jumping 57 spots over the years, driven by an aggressive expansion of diplomatic and travel agreements worldwide.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhele/Wikimedia Commons

6. New Zealand, European Union's Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, Poland

Quiet climbers on the index are Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, Poland holding their own among the world's strongest passports, granting their citizens hassle-free entry to 183 countries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ethan Wilkinson/Pexels

7. United Kingdom, Australia, European Union's Latvia, Liechtenstein

Among the global elite with 7th strongest passports in the world, passports of Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, United Kingdom open doors to 182 destinations without advance visa requirements.

The UK's position remains notably resilient, holding firm near the top of the rankings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jusfiq/Wikimedia Commons

8. Canada, European Union's Iceland, Lithuania

Three countries -- Canada, Iceland and Lithuania -- sit just below the top tier. They can head to 181 destinations without securing a visa beforehand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Official portal of the Sarawak government

9. Malaysia

Making the top 10 list, Malaysians have the facility of visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 180 places.

Photograph: Kind courtesy DΛVΞ GΛRCIΛ/Pexels

10. United States

A United States run by President Donald Trump still remarkably secured No 10 in global travel rankings, with its passport granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to 179 destinations.

But it's has been a grim fall over the years from reigning as the most powerful passport in the world in 2006 and again briefly in 2014.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gpkp /Wikimedia Commonss

India's Ranking

In the 2026 Henley Passport rankings, India got the 80th spot. Indians can now travel easier to 55 countries.

India has been steadily gaining over the years -- back in 2015 it ranked 88 and in 2021 it ranked 90 and last year it was 85.