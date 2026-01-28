Indian Travel Gets Personal in 2026

Ultra-personalisation is the new standard for Indian tourists.

IMAGE: Elephants at the 0Amer Fort in Jaipur. Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy MD Shaikh/Pexels.com

The Indian traveller in 2026, a year sprinkled with extended weekends, is abandoning the beaten path for 'ultra-personalised' journeys and emerging hotspots like Almaty and Sapa, travel industry leaders say.

Ultra-Personalised Travel

Mui Ne in Vietnam, Bilbao in Spain, Barranquilla in Colombia and Guangzhou in China are set to be among the must-visit vacation spots this year, according to travel platform Booking.com.

"Our research highlights that the year ahead is all about highly individual journeys that reflect travellers' true interests.

"This trend is perfectly reflected in our list of top global destinations.

"The emergence of Kochi, alongside hotspots like Bilbao and Manaus, highlights a growing demand for places that blend rich culture, history and authentic natural beauty," said Santosh Kumar, regional manager, South Asia at the platform.

Ultra-personalisation is the new standard for Indian tourists.

"From robotic-enhanced home stays to "glowcations" -- vacations dedicated entirely to bespoke skincare -- travellers are now demanding that their journeys cater to their specific lifestyle and wellness needs.

"More than 90 per cent of Booking.com users are open to such vacations.

Emerging Global Hotspots

Almaty has emerged as a breakout destination for Indian outbound travel, according to travel platform Agoda.

Kazakhstan's largest city recorded the strongest rise among destinations booked by Indian travelers for outbound travel, climbing 12 places to 35 in 2025 from 47 in 2024.

This momentum is expected to broaden across the region following the resumption of direct India-China flights in October 2025, opening a significant new corridor for Asian exploration.

Breakout Asian Destinations

"This indicates a growing appetite for newer international destinations.

"Set against the backdrop of the Tien Shan mountains, Almaty appeals with its mix of scenic landscapes, adventure activities, and a distinctive Eurasian cultural experience," said Gaurav Malik, country director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda.

Sapa in Vietnam, Bandung in Indonesia, and Okayama, Matsuyama and Takamatsu in Japan are among other emerging destinations in Asia showcasing the highest growth in international travel interest.

Gen Z Travel Trends

Not just destinations, experiences, too, are driving travel demand. As many as 62 per cent Gen Z travellers are increasingly planning trips around live concerts and festivals, according to holiday-rental firm Airbnb.

Such travellers turn gigs into gateways for discovering new cities, extending stays and spending time to explore local neighbourhoods beyond the main event.

Event-Based Travel

"Event-based travel is emerging as a significant trend in 2026, fuelled by the enthusiasm of young India's millennials and GenZ for live concerts, global sporting events, and cultural festivals," said Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, MICE, visa at Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

The demand for customisable holidays is on the rise, as travellers seek the flexibility to design trips that suit their personal pace and preferences.

"We are also seeing strong interest in unique accommodations and premium, experience-led travel -- with travellers opting for leisurely exploration of a destination's history, culture, cuisine, and hidden gems.

"Destinations offering easy visa access and visa-on-arrival options will continue to drive demand," he said.

Emerging escapes

Indian travel in 2026 is thoughtful, planned holidays

Travellers are moving away from crowded, mass destinations to lesser-explored places

Ultra-personalised travel becomes the new norm

New-age experiences include concepts like “glocations” centred on self-care

Almaty in Kazakhstan has emerged as a breakout outbound destination for Indian travellers

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff